Police, SBU Prevent Terrorist Attack On Railway In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, operatives from the and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented a attack on railway tracks and detained two suspects.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"The police of Dnipropetrovsk region, counterintelligence, and SBU investigators exposed the enemy accomplices. The saboteurs were apprehended at the crime scene during a special operation. The law enforcement neutralized the explosive device and prevented the attack," the statement said.

Law enforcement officials established that the arrested suspects - a 24-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man - were drug-addicted residents of Dnipro who agreed to carry out the terrorist attack on the orders of a foreign agent.

"Through a messenger app, they established contact with their Russian curator and purchased all the necessary components to make an improvised explosive device. The enemy's target was fuel tankers located on railway tracks near a factory in Dnipro. For completing the 'mission,' the traitors were promised a reward of $3,000," the statement added.

The police found that the woman had previously come under law enforcement scrutiny: on December 31 of the previous year, she was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to three years of probation.

The actions of the suspects have been qualified under part 2 of Article 15 and part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Attempted terrorist act committed by a group of individuals by prior agreement).

Currently, both suspects are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with asset forfeiture.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office is overseeing the pretrial investigation.

As previously reported, the SBU and National Police detained a couple of Russian agents who had made explosives for a terrorist attack near the recruitment center in Dnipro on December 14.