Nutmeg Butter Market Expected To Reach US$ 61.8 Million By 2034

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, through its newly published analysis, reveals that the global nutmeg butter market is forecasted to increase from a value of US$ 35.9 million in 2024 to US$ 61.8 million by the end of 2034.Changing preferences of consumers to consume organic and natural products are increasing the demand for nutmeg butter. Several perceived health benefits related to nutmeg, including its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, are projected to result in the adoption of nutmeg butter by various individuals. In addition, market expansion is attributed to the growing popularity of specialty and gourmet food products.Increasing adoption of nutmeg butter by health-conscious people as a healthier option compared to conventional butter is driving opportunities for suppliers. Moreover, nutmeg butter has a unique flavor, which is projected to attract food enthusiasts, bakers, and chefs, therefore leading to its increased adoption. The introduction of flavored variants of nutmeg butter with other blended ingredients, including honey, vanilla, cinnamon, etc. is projected to enhance its taste. Key Takeaway from Market StudyWorldwide sales of nutmeg butter are estimated at US$ 35.9 million in 2024.The global nutmeg butter market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 61.8 million by the end of 2034.Demand for nutmeg butter is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.North America is anticipated to account for 27.2% share of the global market by the end of 2034.Sales of conventional nutmeg butter are forecasted to rise at 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 39 million by 2034.Demand for nutmeg butter in South Korea is set to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034."Noteworthy growth of food & beverage industry, growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, and increasing health and wellness trends are contributing to rising adoption of nutmeg butter in several dishes," says a Fact analyst.Easy Availability and Accessibility of Conventional Nutmeg ButterConventional nutmeg butter is set to hold a 62.86% share of the global market by the end of 2034. Globalization of the food market is projected to ensure the easy availability of conventional nutmeg butter irrespective of geographical location. This easy availability is expected to allow more individuals to purchase nutmeg butter according to their culinary requirements.Key Market PlayersOrganic Pure Oil, Rutvik Enterprises, Nature Pure Extracts Inc., Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., New Directions Aromatics Inc., Vedic Supercriticals & Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd., Delaenzie Essentials Oils, Botanic Universe Corp., Savonneries Ameritienne, and Cocojojo are some of the leading manufacturers of nutmeg butter operating across the world.Country-wise InsightsAccording to a new study released by market research and competitive intelligence firm Fact, North America is expected to hold a 27.2% market share worldwide by the end of 2034.Nutmeg's strong antioxidant content and nutritional value have led to its adoption as a healthy spice. Alternative ingredients, like nutmeg butter, will become more popular in baking and cooking as customers in the region become more health conscious.By the end of 2034, the United States is expected to hold a 76.4% share of the North American market. More American consumers are becoming interested in discovering new ingredients and flavors. Nutmeg butter, with its distinctive and exotic flavor, is expected to attract food lovers and adventurous cooks. Furthermore, the growing popularity of plant-based diets is anticipated to drive the demand for alternative sources of flavors and fats. As nutmeg butter is plant-derived, it aligns with this trend and is likely to be favored by vegan consumers as well.Competitive LandscapeProminent nutmeg butter producers offer their goods in line with consumer preferences and adhere to strict guidelines for product processing and manufacturing. Key Growth Drivers for Nutmeg Butter Market:Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products: Increasing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in personal care, food, and medicinal products is fueling the growth of the nutmeg butter market.Health Benefits and Therapeutic Applications: Nutmeg butter's natural anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant properties are driving its adoption in the wellness, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, promoting overall health and skincare.Growth of the Skincare Industry: Nutmeg butter is gaining popularity in the cosmetics sector due to its moisturizing and rejuvenating effects, boosting the demand for organic skincare products, lotions, and balms.Increased Awareness of Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: Growing interest in sustainably sourced, fair-trade products is encouraging the consumption of nutmeg butter, which is often harvested using environmentally friendly practices.Rising Preference for Clean Label Products: As consumers seek products with fewer synthetic chemicals and additives, nutmeg butter's natural and simple ingredient profile makes it a favored choice in food and cosmetics.Culinary Uses and Flavoring Demand: Nutmeg butter is also being utilized in food and beverage applications for its rich flavor, supporting market growth, especially in the natural flavoring and gourmet food sectors.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Butter Fat Fraction Market : The butter fat fraction market is growing as specialty fats like clarified butter (ghee) gain popularity in baking, confectionery, and dairy products. With increasing health awareness, consumers are seeking healthier fat alternatives, making butterfat fractions a preferred choice due to their lower lactose and casein content. This trend presents a strong opportunity for high-quality, health-conscious ingredients.Seed Butter Market : The seed butter market is growing as consumers seek healthier alternatives to traditional spreads. Increased health awareness about its benefits, such as reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease, is driving demand. The market is competitive, with key players and manufacturing facilities in both global and local markets, creating opportunities for continued growth, especially in emerging regions. The seed butter market is growing as consumers seek healthier alternatives to traditional spreads. Increased health awareness about its benefits, such as reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease, is driving demand. The market is competitive, with key players and manufacturing facilities in both global and local markets, creating opportunities for continued growth, especially in emerging regions.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 