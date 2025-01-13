80% Of Remaining Terrorists In J&K Are Of Pak Origin: Army Chief

Addressing a press in New Delhi, the Army chief said that there is a shift“from to tourism,” marked by a decline in violence and successful events like the Amarnath Yatra, which saw over 5 lakh pilgrims last year.

He said that last year, 60% of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin.“As of today, around 80% or more of the remaining terrorists in the Valley and Jammu area are believed to be of Pakistan origin,” he said, adding that despite the effective ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) since February 2021, infiltration attempts and terror infrastructure persist.

He acknowledged increased terrorist activities in north Kashmir and the Doda-Kishtwar belt but emphasised that overall violence levels remain under control.

“The peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, which saw over five lakh pilgrims last year, and elections in the region indicate a positive shift from 'terrorism to tourism,'” he said, as per news agency KNO.



He also emphasised the role of the media in national security, stating,“Mass media and security forces have great potential to converge towards nation-building and national security.”

“My mission is to ensure full-spectrum preparedness while transforming the Indian Army into an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant), future-ready force, a key pillar of national security that contributes meaningfully to nation-building,” he said.

