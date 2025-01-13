Lebanese Pres. Starts Consultations To Name New PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- New Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday commenced parliamentary consultations to choose a prime to form a government.

Aoun started his talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and is expected to meet with independent parliament members and blocs later in the day, according to the country's official news agency.

The meetings, which will last all the day, is scheduled to wind up with the naming of a new prime minister, the agency reported.

The consultations come just a few days after Aoun was elected by the Lebanese parliament as the new president of Lebanon, which had been without a leader since October 2022. (end)

ayb









