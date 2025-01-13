Lebanese Pres. Starts Consultations To Name New PM
Date
1/13/2025 3:13:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- New Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday commenced parliamentary consultations to choose a prime Minister to form a government.
Aoun started his talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and is expected to meet with independent parliament members and blocs later in the day, according to the country's official news agency.
The meetings, which will last all the day, is scheduled to wind up with the naming of a new prime minister, the agency reported.
The consultations come just a few days after Aoun was elected by the Lebanese parliament as the new president of Lebanon, which had been without a leader since October 2022. (end)
ayb
MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109082723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.