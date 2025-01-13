California governor calls for investigation into water shortages during Los Angeles wildfires

(MENAFN) California governor on Friday urged for a separate investigation into the water lack experienced through the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.



“We need answers to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to fight these catastrophic fires,” Gavin Newsom posted on X.



In addition, Newsom ordered state fire and water officials to write a report examining the reasons behind the pressure and water supply losses in local water systems during the fires.



Recommendations for actions to stop such problems in the future will be included in the report.



He also requested that municipal authorities and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power carry out a thorough examination of emergency water supply response and preparation protocols.



The causes of the drop in water pressure and the unavailability of water sources should also be noted in the review.



The second-largest city in the United States, Los Angeles, has seen multiple sections ravaged by massive wildfires that firefighters are currently fighting to contain.



