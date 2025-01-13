Bird flu to spread in Cambodia

(MENAFN)

Cambodia approved on Thursday the first death resulted by the bird flu in the new year.



The nation’s ministry stated the death of a 28 years old man owing to H5N1 avian influenza. The poultry farmer is predicted to have contracted the virus by eating an infected bird.



Governments are looking for the origin of the infection and have cautioned the public to not eat sick or dead poultry.



H5N1 influenza is a flu that typically spreads among sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, and its indications are fever, cough, runny nose, and severe respiratory illness.



Cambodia has stated 73 cases of H5N1 since 2003, with 44 deaths.



Independently, five reovirus cases were stated in Bangladesh on Friday.



All of the five cases have cured and went back home following treatment.



The manager of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IECDR) announced the virus is forwarded via coughing and sneezing.



MENAFN13012025000045016953ID1109082632