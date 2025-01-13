Idps Express Overwhelming Joy Of Returning To Jabrayil

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Life is being revitalized in Garabagh and surrounding
territories, which were liberated in 2020 after being under
Armenian Occupation for 30 years. Hundreds of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) are leaving their temporary residences, such as
administrative buildings, sanatoriums, and dormitories across the
country, to return to their ancestral lands.
Azernews reports that on January 13, 2024, a
group of IDPs, made up of 39 families or 165 individuals, left the
Garadagh district in Baku, where they had been temporarily residing
due to the occupation, for Jabrayil, a region liberated in 2020
after decades of Armenian invasion.
One of the returnees, Aladdin Huseynov, shared his feelings with
local media. He expressed the joy and excitement of returning to
Jabrayil, the homeland he left at the age of 30, after it had been
occupied for 30 years. Now 62, Huseynov is returning to his
homeland and village.
"May Allah have mercy on our martyrs, grant health to our
veterans, and protect our state and army," he added.
Sevinc Huseynova was 8 years old when she was forced to leave
her home with her family. Just now, she has her own family and son
is a soldier who defends the country.
"The President of our state has kept all internally displaced
persons under constant attention for many years-providing social
benefits, exempting our children from tuition fees, covering
utility bills, and offering other various privileges. I am very
grateful," Sevinc Huseynova emphasized.
Elmira Aslanxanlı, a former internally displaced person, who
recently returned to the city of Jabrayil, said that she couldn't
sleep the whole night because of joy and excitement to see her
hometown.
"When I left Jabrayil, I was 38 years old. It was the most
energetic and passionate time of my life. Today, we are returning
to our homeland, and I am so happy about it. I cannot express this
joy in words. It's as if there's a flame, a spark in my heart. I
have walked through every district and village of our liberated
lands," said the resident of Jabrayil.
It is important to note that Jabrayil, an integral part of
Azerbaijan, was invaded by Armenian forces on August 23, 1993,
during the First Karabakh War. However, some parts of the district,
specifically the village of Cocuq Mərcamlı, were liberated on
January 6, 1994, by the Azerbaijani army during the Horadiz
Operation. This village served as the provisional administrative
center of the district until its full liberation in 2020. The
center of Jabrayil was finally liberated by the Azerbaijani Army on
October 9, 2020, during the 44-day war.
MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109082542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.