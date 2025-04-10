Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Aramco Discovers 14 New Oil, Gas Fields

2025-04-10 07:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Aramco has made a series of groundbreaking oil and gas discoveries in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter, further cementing Saudi Arabia's position as a global energy leader, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

Announced by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday, the discoveries include six oil fields, two oil reservoirs, two natural gas fields, and four natural gas reservoirs-highlighting the Kingdom's vast and growing hydrocarbon potential.

