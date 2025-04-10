Saudi Aramco Discovers 14 New Oil, Gas Fields

Announced by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday, the discoveries include six oil fields, two oil reservoirs, two natural gas fields, and four natural gas reservoirs-highlighting the Kingdom's vast and growing hydrocarbon potential.

