Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Destroy Russian Tank, Several Uazs With Drones In Vovchansk Sector

Border Guards Destroy Russian Tank, Several Uazs With Drones In Vovchansk Sector


2025-04-10 08:11:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Vovchansk sector, soldiers of the Forpost Brigade from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service successfully destroyed a Russian tank and several UAZ vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

The destruction of enemy equipment was attributed to the skill of FPV drone operators.

Read also: Ukrainian forces repel five attacks near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka, and Fyholivka

As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators from the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta Brigade destroyed an enemy tank, a checkpoint, and a drone control center in the Kupiansk direction during the week.

Photo credit: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade

MENAFN10042025000193011044ID1109416753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search