Border Guards Destroy Russian Tank, Several Uazs With Drones In Vovchansk Sector
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.
The destruction of enemy equipment was attributed to the skill of FPV drone operators.Read also: Ukrainian forces repel five attacks near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka, and Fyholivka
As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators from the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta Brigade destroyed an enemy tank, a checkpoint, and a drone control center in the Kupiansk direction during the week.
Photo credit: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment