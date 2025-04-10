Border Guards Destroy Russian Tank, Several Uazs With Drones In Vovchansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Vovchansk sector, soldiers of the Forpost Brigade from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service successfully destroyed a Russian tank and several UAZ vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

The destruction of enemy equipment was attributed to the skill of FPV drone operators.

Ukrainian forces repel five attacks near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka, and Fyholivka

As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators from the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta Brigade destroyed an enemy tank, a checkpoint, and a drone control center in the Kupiansk direction during the week.

Photo credit: 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade