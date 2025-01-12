Education Ministry, QF Open Warif Academy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in partnership with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), inaugurated Sunday Warif Academy, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower students with disabilities and provide them with equal educational opportunities in line with global best practices. The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE the of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, alongside senior representatives from MoEHE and QF.

Marking the occasion, HE AlKhater highlighted Qatar's commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring equal opportunities, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

She emphasised that the establishment of Warif Academy marks a significant milestone in this effort, in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NSD3).

She said the academy aims to empower students with disabilities through transformative programmes, support their integration into society, and provide tailored resources for academic and social success. She further noted that education is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable development, as outlined in the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

HE AlKhater indicated that Warif Academy offers educational and rehabilitative services in Arabic for students with multiple disabilities. These include developmental and cognitive disabilities, often accompanied by physical and health impairments that impose severe functional limitations. Catering to students aged 3 to 21 years old, the academy focuses on developing their educational and life skills through a unique curriculum aligned with Qatar's national standards.

She pointed out the academy's keenness to empower this group of students who have not had the opportunity to study before for various reasons, by providing comprehensive and innovative educational and therapeutic programs that qualify them to effectively integrate into society and achieve their ambitions. She indicated that the criteria for selecting students at Warif Academy are based on a comprehensive assessment by a multidisciplinary team in several stages to ensure that their individual needs are met with high quality.

Regarding the academic programmes, HE AlKhater said that the academy designs programmes that include academic, behavioural, and therapeutic objectives, with therapeutic health plans and support services for the learning process according to the needs of each individual student.

She noted that Warif is a message that carries in its essence a deep belief in the importance of achieving equality in learning opportunities, and a clear image of the principle of equal opportunities to which the MoEHE and QF are committed.

She highlighted that Warif Academy sets new standards for partnership with families and parents to provide an integrated experience for its students, meeting their unique requirements. She noted that the academy enjoys the support of the Ministry of Public Health by selecting a team specialised in educational and therapeutic fields to ensure the provision of comprehensive care according to the needs of each student individually.

HE AlKhater underscored that "Warif" is only one chapter in a book of relentless efforts that have been and will continue to empower people with disabilities. She added that the lines of this book will extend to include other initiatives that fall within the framework of the MoEHE's strategic programme "My Special Path," which aims to enhance the inclusiveness of education.

On the other hand, she revealed the key projects announced by the MoEHE last August, which is the electronic educational voucher service, which aims to provide students with disabilities with the necessary support to continue their education in a stimulating environment.

She announced the automation of the service of collecting financial fees related to services provided to students with disabilities in private schools, as a complement to the educational voucher service. She indicated that the new system allows schools that provide these services to complete the procedures with ease and flexibility.

She added that developing the educational voucher service for people with disabilities includes increasing the support provided by the state to school students with disabilities, due to the specificity of their educational, therapeutic, and medical needs, and encouraging investors with a community mission to invest in providing high-quality educational services to care for and unleash the capabilities of people with disabilities and provide them with sufficient and equal opportunities.

She noted that the vouchers include three categories according to the medical and scientific evaluation of the degree of disability. The first voucher with the amount of QR43,000, the second voucher with the amount of QR 53,000, and the third voucher with the amount of QR78,000.

HE the Minister of Education said that these efforts stem from Qatar's firm commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for all children. They also stem from the belief that ambition is not hindered by challenges and that every child deserves the opportunity to learn. She explained that the opening of the Warif Academy came as a continuation of this approach, and an investment in effective partnerships between the government sector and other sectors to achieve Qatar's vision of providing comprehensive education for all.

For her part, President of Pre-University Education (PUE) at QF Abeer al-Khalifa highlighted the importance of the partnership with the MoEHE in establishing Warif Academy. She praised the Academy's role in providing comprehensive academic and therapeutic support to students with multiple disabilities.

Al-Khalifa said: "We are proud to collaborate with the MoEHE to offer students the best learning opportunities across various educational and therapeutic fields. Through specialized academic programs that take a holistic approach, integrating all necessary therapeutic interventions, we aim to meet the diverse educational needs of all students, enhance their abilities, and empower them to reach their fullest potential for growth, development, and learning." "Warif Academy goes beyond traditional education by offering specialized educational and therapeutic services meticulously designed to address the unique needs of students with disabilities," she added. She highlighted the academy's role in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that ensures meaningful learning experiences. It establishes a distinctive model that nurtures students' personal growth, promotes their active participation in society, and equips them with the confidence and skills needed to navigate future challenges.

In turn, Director of the Special Education Department at the MoEHE Fatma Al Saadi indicated that the student selection process at the academy involves a thorough evaluation conducted by a multidisciplinary team of experts. This process includes multiple assessment stages to ensure that the unique needs of each student are understood and addressed through tailored, high-quality support.

This initiative forms part of the MOEHE's strategic plan to enhance the educational services available to students with disabilities and their families. It adheres to global best practices, offering high-quality educational and training opportunities to meet the aspirations and abilities of all individuals, without exception, and promotes greater independence for students. It also encourages the private sector to provide more inclusive and specialized educational services.

As the first government school of its kind in Qatar, Warif Academy offers educational and rehabilitative services in Arabic for students with multiple disabilities. These include developmental and cognitive disabilities, often accompanied by physical and health impairments that impose severe functional limitations. Catering to students aged 3 to 21 years old, the academy focuses on developing their educational and life skills through a unique curriculum aligned with Qatar's national standards.

To maximize each student's potential, the Academy provides a supportive and inclusive learning environment tailored to the needs of students with multiple disabilities, who require specialized healthcare in addition to therapeutic and educational support. It features a customized curriculum and a wide array of specialized services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, psychological support, and assistive technology tools to aid their functional and motor skills development. These services are delivered by a team of highly qualified professionals, carefully selected in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, and supervised by experts in their respective fields.

The Academy will be rolled out in five progressive phases, with the initial phase commencing in January 2025. Initially, the Academy will feature five classrooms serving children aged 3 to 14 years old, expanding annually to accommodate students up to 21 years old. By the 2028-2029 academic year, the Academy will comprise 25 classrooms with a capacity of 150 students.

