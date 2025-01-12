Swapping Trains At Katra Defeats Purpose Of Rail Link: Omar
Date
1/12/2025 8:11:09 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said while the issue of passenger security on trains to the Valley was understandable, making the commuters change trains at Katra will defeat the very purpose of the rail LINK project.
“Just to remove any chance of any misunderstanding, while we understand the need to secure the train and the passengers who will travel using it, making passengers change trains will defeat the very purpose of the line and render the thousands of crores of investment pointless,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
Stating that the passengers can be checked at Katra or Jammu instead of making them swap trains, Abdullah said,“Check the train/passengers in Katra or Jammu, sure, but NO change of train will be supported by us. That said, there is no concrete proposal, and when there is, we will give our inputs/suggestions.”
The chief minister's remarks came in the wake of some media reports claiming that passengers travelling on the Kashmir-Jammu rail link will have to change trains at Katra on both sides of their journey.
Omar's post came after Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone criticized him for his earlier remarks. In a post on X, Lone urged Omar to stop justifying everything the BJP does.“Please give us all a break. Stop justifying everything and anything that the BJP does. By justifying security excuses, you can virtually justify everything. That is what current and past governments have done,” Lone said.
Lone said that he is not surprised at Omar Abdullah's right-wing views on security issues.“Wish our people had remembered your utterances as NDA Union minister. I, per se, am not surprised at your right-wing views on security issues,” he said.
He accused Omar of sounding like Delhi's man in Kashmir.“Then and now-you sound like Delhi's man in Kashmir. And they are yet to admit you into the NDA,” Lone said.
Lone further stated that the people of J&K would forget five years of direct central rule when Omar Abdullah joins hands with the BJP.“I said it umpteen times and will repeat it. The day you join them, people will forget the past five years. You will create new records in torture,” he said.
Lone argued that changing trains in Katra erodes the train's psychological relevance.“And I would love to know what they will do security-related in Katra that they can't do in Srinagar?” he asked.
|
