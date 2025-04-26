‘Coastal States Meet 2025’: Fisheries Projects Worth Rs 255 Crore To Be Unveiled

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The government is slated to organise a 'Coastal States Meet 2025' here on Monday where fisheries projects worth Rs 255 crore will be unveiled to further strengthen the marine fisheries sector.

The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is organising the event under the chairmanship of Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, an official statement said on Saturday.

Singh will inaugurate and lay the foundation for key projects for seven coastal states and union territories (UTs) with a total outlay of Rs 255.30 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), underscoring the commitment of the government for advancing the fisheries sector in the coastal states and UTs.

The minister will also launch a set of key initiatives aimed at strengthening marine fisheries and promoting sustainable practices including Marine Fisheries Census Operations, Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project and release of Standard Operating procedure for Vessel Communication and Support System.

The fisheries sector in India plays an important role in supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to the national economy.

With a vast coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.02 million square kilometres, India boasts of rich marine resources. The marine fisheries sector in India harbours significant potential, estimated at 5.31 million tonnes.

Coastal states and Union Territories, which include around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, produce 72 per cent of the country's total fish production and account for 76 per cent of India's total seafood exports.

During the event, certificates will also be distributed to outstanding Cooperatives, FFPOs, fisheries startups, and climate-resilient coastal fishing villages.

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), beneficiaries will also receive Aqua Insurance certificates and Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

Notably, the government has introduced Aqua Insurance for the first time, offering dedicated financial protection to aquafarmers.

This landmark initiative ensures targeted insurance coverage, digital accessibility, and focused support for marginalized communities in the fisheries sector.

The 'Coastal States Meet 2025' will also feature key technical sessions, which aim to offer practical policy insights and technical guidance to strengthen marine fisheries, ensure safety, promote sustainable mariculture, and improve export capabilities.

In addition, the event will host an exhibition showcasing innovative technologies, products, and initiatives in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, fostering knowledge exchange and highlighting best practices.