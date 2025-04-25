Changan, Global Media, And Partners Unite To Share Future At Auto Shanghai 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On the first day of the show, ChangAn hosted a series of major press conferences and briefings. The Company showcased models from its three major brands - CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR - each highlighting its unique strengths. ChangAn officially announced the pricing and specifications of the Q07, positioning it as a vehicle offering comfortable, worry-free driving experience. The DEEPAL brand, aimed at younger consumers, debuted the full-size SUV S09. Meanwhile, the AVATR 06 drew the spotlight, aiming to redefine the luxury electric vehicle standard with advanced design and assisted driving technology - a smart vehicle designed to understand its driver.

During the exhibition, media participated in interactive showcases, such as riding in the CHANG-AN E07 equipped with the Intelligent TH Chassis to experience leaf- and snow-shaking movements synchronised with music. These features highlighted ChangAn's SDA digital platform and its advancements in smart perception. Attendees also engaged with robotic dogs and humanoid robots, demonstrating the Company's breakthroughs in intelligent technology and multi-scenario applications. Additionally, ChangAn's Intelligent TS Drive, Intelligent TY Cockpit, and BlueCore 3.0 were also showcased, pushing its intelligent capabilities to new heights.

In his keynote at the 2025 conference, Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile, global sales rose 34.2% to 2.684 million vehicles in 2024, with 735,000 new energy vehicles and 536,000 sold internationally. At the conference, Li Mingcai, Executive Vice President of ChangAn Automobile, highlighted key global milestones. The Company launched its first international NEV manufacturing base in Thailand and developed eight overseas production partnerships, reaching a capacity of 580,000 units. In 2024, ChangAn ranked among China's top three auto exporters, with over 500,000 vehicles sold internationally and revenue surpassing $11 billion. The brand expanded into 20 new countries, entering over 100 globally, and now operates 1,150 sales channels. "This year, we will accomplish the setup and of the Middle East, Australian and UK subsidiary, and accelerate operations in high-potential markets such as Europe, Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, and we will have 10 regional business entities by 2025." said Mr. Li.

ChangAn continues its push to become a world-class brand, with a strong focus on technological innovation. Mr. Wang Xiaofei, Executive Vice President of ChangAn, shared with the media that the Company has invested more than 40 billion yuan over the past decade in three core new energy areas. Over the next decade, the Company will invest more than 200 billion yuan into future automotive tech, expand its R&D team by 10,000 and develop intelligent car robots and flying cars - with flight tests expected by year-end.

While pursuing high-quality corporate development, ChangAn Automobile has also deeply embedded sustainability into its strategy and operations. In April 2025, the Company released its 2024 ESG Report, highlighting its work in green ecosystems, products and services, and community partnerships. In 2024, ChangAn's new energy vehicle sales reached 735,000 units, cutting carbon emissions by 5.5 million tons throughout its life cycle, equivalent to planting 10,000 hectares of trees, and contributing to the development of a new low-carbon ecosystem through green transformation.

"Looking ahead, ChangAn will steadfastly advance our Vast Ocean Plan, enabling more global users to enjoy intelligent, high-quality, and high-efficiency green ChangAn." said Mr. Li.

SOURCE ChangAn Automobile