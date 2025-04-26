403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Hails Putin-Witkoff Talks, Highlights Progress on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia reported on Friday that the latest discussions between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff were "constructive and useful."
"A three-hour conversation took place, which was constructive and very useful," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated to reporters in Moscow after the meeting.
Ushakov, who was part of the Russian delegation, mentioned that Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, also participated in the talks.
He mentioned that dialogue between Russia and the U.S. would continue in the “most active mode” at various levels, with a specific focus on restarting direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv regarding Ukraine.
“The conversation allowed us to further bring the positions of Russia and the United States closer together, not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues,” Ushakov concluded.
"A three-hour conversation took place, which was constructive and very useful," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated to reporters in Moscow after the meeting.
Ushakov, who was part of the Russian delegation, mentioned that Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, also participated in the talks.
He mentioned that dialogue between Russia and the U.S. would continue in the “most active mode” at various levels, with a specific focus on restarting direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv regarding Ukraine.
“The conversation allowed us to further bring the positions of Russia and the United States closer together, not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues,” Ushakov concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment