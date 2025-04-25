ISRO, SCTIMST Sign Mou To Collaborate On Space Medicine

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DoS), and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have signed a Framework Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Space Medicine.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing the field of space medicine and its applications in India.

ISRO's human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, is a national endeavour that opens up unique opportunities for collaboration with academic institutions, national agencies, and industries in areas such as human health research, microgravity studies, space biology, and space medicine.

The MoU is expected to catalyse cooperation in this niche area and support innovations in several critical domains, including human physiological and behavioural studies, biomedical support systems, radiation biology, countermeasures for maintaining health and performance in space, telemedicine protocols, and the development of crew medical kits for space missions.

The programme will also create opportunities for cutting-edge research and experiments in space medicine, with potential benefits extending beyond space missions to healthcare on Earth.

Dr V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, Secretary, DoS and Chairman, Space Commission, said the Gaganyaan mission aims to build national capacity in human research under space conditions. He emphasised the importance of maintaining astronaut health and performance in the extreme environment of outer space for the success of long-duration missions.

He noted that a national platform like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station would further enable advanced human research and technology development aligned with India's priorities.

Dr Kris Gopalakrishnan expressed hope that the initiative would foster strong collaboration between academia and industry in the development of innovative medical devices.

Dr Sunil Kumar, Additional Secretary and Head, AI Division, DST, said that research in space medicine will enhance understanding of human physiology and adaptation, and lead to the development of new medical technologies and diagnostic procedures.

Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST, thanked the ISRO leadership and said the institute looks forward to a productive partnership. He noted plans for setting up clean rooms and microgravity labs, joint development of biomedical devices, and translating space-grade technologies for terrestrial healthcare.

SCTIMST, a premier medical research institute and an Institute of National Importance under DST, focuses on advanced medical research and healthcare services, particularly in the fields of cardiac and neurosciences.