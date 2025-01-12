Man Hospitalized From Kherson Suburb Who Was Injured During Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was during an enemy shelling was hospitalized in Kherson from the suburbs.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“A victim of enemy shelling was taken from the suburbs to one of the Kherson hospitals ,” Mrochko said.

According to him, the 58-year-old man has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

As the agency reported, due to the enemy shelling, part of Kherson was left without electricity and heating.