Man Hospitalized From Kherson Suburb Who Was Injured During Shelling
Date
1/12/2025 3:10:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was injured during an enemy shelling was hospitalized in Kherson from the suburbs.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
“A victim of enemy shelling was taken from the suburbs to one of the Kherson hospitals ,” Mrochko said.
Read also:
Two people injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson
According to him, the 58-year-old man has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.
As the agency reported, due to the enemy shelling, part of Kherson was left without electricity and heating.
MENAFN12012025000193011044ID1109081590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.