SHATIU Organises Cultural Meetings, Events In Thailand

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding (SHATIU) organised a number of cultural meetings and events in the Kingdom of Thailand, as part of a tour by the award's team to learn about the reality of translation between the Thai and Arabic languages, on the occasion of selecting Thai as one of the languages ​​of achievement for the eleventh season of the award.

The tour included a visit to the Religious Studies School, where the delegation met with the school's students and a number of teachers, and learned about Sheikh Al-Afandi's efforts in preparing and translating the Arabic-Thai dictionary, which covers topics of grammar, morphology, and rhetoric. Sheikh Al-Afandi spoke, reviewing his role in managing the school and teaching the young people the Arabic language, stressing the importance of the language in enhancing religious understanding and building knowledge, and its role as a bridge for cultural and civilizational communication.

During the meeting, Professor Dr. Hanan Al Fayyadh, Media Advisor of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, gave a presentation on the philosophy and objectives of the award, which seek to enhance the status of translators and highlight their pivotal role in building civilization. She stressed the importance of education based on religious principles and human values, emphasising the need to instill a love of knowledge in the rising generations. She also urged students to benefit from the knowledge of their sheikhs and follow in their footsteps in translating human thought, religious and literary heritage, which contributes to achieving cultural understanding between peoples.

Dr. Al Fayyadh also highlighted the uniqueness of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, which believes in the importance of linguistic diversity and the non-dominance of one language over another. She pointed out that the Thai language was chosen among the approved languages ​​in its eleventh season, within the framework of enhancing cultural dialogue and supporting understanding between peoples.

Dr. Imtenan Al Samadi, for her part, pointed out the vital role of translation in conveying the civilizations of peoples and exchanging knowledge. She pointed out the importance of promoting the teaching of the Arabic language among Islamic peoples, as it serves the message of the true religion, and that the Thai people deserve more care in the field of teaching Arabic sciences in addition to religious sciences.

Dr. Chaiwat, advisor at the Arabic Language Center in Thailand, spoke about his unique experience in studying the Arabic language in the State of Kuwait. He reviewed his experience in a distinct Arabic language that reflects his high ability and efficiency in acquiring the language. He also encouraged students to continue learning the Arabic language, the language of the Holy Quran, stressing the importance of mastering it to enhance cultural and religious understanding and expand horizons of knowledge. The delegation toured the facilities of the religious school, which is one of the oldest and largest religious education schools in Thailand.

As part of the tour, the media delegation visited the Association of Graduates of Arab Universities and Institutes, where they were received by Imam Ghazi, the head of the association, who acquired the Arabic language through his studies at Al-Azhar University in the Arab Republic of Egypt, welcoming the award delegation. A number of members of the association, graduates of major Arab universities such as Al-Azhar, the Islamic University in Medina, Kuwait University, and universities of the Arab Maghreb and others, reviewed the association's activities, which include translating the meanings of the Holy Quran, books of interpretation and hadith, and others.

The attendees pointed out that the association, which was founded in 1947, currently has more than a hundred members, most of whom work in teaching and mosques. Mr. Mohammed Imoko, a graduate of the Islamic University in Medina and a teacher at the Religious Scientific Institute, spoke about his translated works, which exceeded sixty works. For his part, Abdul Wahab Abdullah, a graduate of Kuwait University and a member of the Sheikh Al-Islam Council Committee, reviewed a group of books translated between Arabic and Thai, noting that the Islamic Books Center is the one that keeps the translations.

He explained that the efforts made in translation mostly depend on personal initiatives, with no dedicated institutional support for this field. The members of the association drew attention to the career of the translator Munir Mohammed, Director of the Higher Religious Institute of the Department of Islamic Studies, and his efforts in translating curricula. He is one of the prominent figures in the field of translation despite his advanced age, as he recently crowned his efforts by translating the book "Arabs and Jews" in the wake of the events taking place in Gaza, to familiarize Thai society with the political reality in the Middle East.

The attendees also discussed the role of Patani University, located in southern Thailand, in serving the Arabic language and teaching Islamic studies, noting that it attracts non-Thai students, including students from African countries. In addition to many universities in southern Thailand that are interested in teaching the Arabic language as it is a region specific to Muslims.

During the meeting, Dr. Abdullah Nomso, who holds a PhD in Arabic, pointed out the importance of enhancing translation efforts. In response to the delegation's inquiry about the reality of translation from Thai to Arabic, the attendees explained that these translations are very rare, which highlights the need for greater support in this field.

In a related context, the media delegation visited the“Al-Mahja Al-Bayda” channel, a television channel that is concerned with presenting global news and topics and is interested in religious issues. The channel is one of the most prominent channels in this field in the Kingdom of Thailand, as it enjoys a high viewership rate, which reflects its great influence in spreading knowledge and discussing issues that concern various segments of society.

In turn, Dr. Hanan Al Fayyadh gave a detailed recorded presentation for the channel about the history of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, beginning her speech with the role of the State of Qatar in promoting understanding and communication between cultures and human societies. She pointed out that the award was established with the aim of supporting the translation movement globally between Arabic and other languages, to become within a few years one of the most prominent and important awards in the field of translation, both in terms of value and impact.

As part of the visit schedule, the delegation of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding visited the Council of Sheikh Al-Islam, where they met with Mohammed Jalaluddin, Chairman of the Council and one of the most prominent translators in Thailand and a graduate of the Faculty of Hadith at the Islamic University in Madinah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Al-Islam reviewed the history of Muslims in Thailand, stressing their religious rights guaranteed by the state, pointing out that the King of the country has guaranteed them the freedom to practice worship and perform religious rituals, in addition to enjoying freedom of education in schools. The number of Muslims in Thailand is estimated at about 8 million Muslims, and the King is the patron of all religions under his umbrella. He pointed out that the number of mosques in Bangkok alone is 186 mosques, and half a million Muslims live in the capital, enjoying complete religious freedom, alongside followers of other religions.

The Sheikh Al-Islam also discussed the role of the government in sponsoring the Hajj rituals and organizing and supervising medical missions accompanying the delegations. He also explained that Arabic religious books translated into Thai, such as the Holy Quran, Hadith, and books of jurisprudence, are a waqf for Allah Almighty and are distributed free of charge in schools as part of efforts to support education, and not for sale.

When asked about his personal translations, Sheikh Al-Islam Muhammad Jalaluddin explained that he has translated many important religious books such as“Al-Taj Al-Jami' Lil-Usul”,“Al-Fiqh Al-Manhaji Fi Al-Fiqh Al-Shafi'i”,“Riyadh Al-Salihin”,“Mukhtasar Al-Jami' Sahih Al-Bukhari”,“Mukhtasar Sahih Muslim”,“Tayseer Ilm Mustalah Al-Hadith”,“Fath Al-Mu'in”, and“Al-Ajrumiyyah” and many others. He stressed that all of his religious publications, and some of the publications of the scholars' team, were printed in the name of the Islamic Council, and they are all a waqf for Allah Almighty.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyadh gave an explanation at the beginning of the meeting about the reason for the visit and the objectives of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, indicating the importance of the award's role in reaching the world's main and secondary languages, honoring translators of these languages, and appreciating their role in serving their countries and languages, as well as in serving humanity. She also expressed her thanks to Sheikh Al-Islam for the warm welcome and generosity of the Thai people, stressing the importance of highlighting the other side of Thailand through its connection to the Arabic language, which is embodied through the gateway of translation.

The following day, HE Ali bin Saad Al-Mohannadi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Thailand, received the delegation of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding at the embassy headquarters, where he welcomed them and praised their contributions in introducing the Thai people to Arab and Islamic culture, stressing the role of the award in strengthening bridges of human communication between peoples.

The media delegation then met with "Sisi Tit Tankonrat", Director General of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she welcomed the delegation and expressed her deep appreciation for the role played by the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding in promoting translation activity.

During the meeting, ways of joint cooperation between the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the award were discussed, including facilitating opportunities to study the Arabic language in the State of Qatar. The importance of benefiting from the occasion of the year 2026, which will witness the crowning of relations between the two countries, and the possibility of translating Thai books into Arabic were also discussed.

The delegation was accompanied to the meeting by the International Relations Coordinator from Croke University, along with a number of professors who graduated from Arab universities. At the end of the tour, the International Islamic College Bangkok, in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, organized a conference on the "Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding", at the International Islamic College Bangkok, Croke University.

The conference activities began with welcoming remarks by Dr. Gran Malulim, Vice President for External Affairs, and Dean of the International Islamic College Bangkok, Croke University, appreciating the importance of the power of language in bringing people together under the umbrella of free thought, peace and tolerance, followed by a speech by Ali bin Saad Al-Mohannadi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Thailand, in which he reviewed the distinguished historical relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Thailand. Pointing out the importance of the efforts of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding in building bridges of human communication between peoples and civilisations.

For her part, Dr. Hanan Al Fayyadh, Media Advisor for the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, delivered a speech, expressing her deep admiration for the high level of attendance, which reveals a good turnout to learn Arabic, and the volume of works translated from Arabic to Thai, which reflects the great efforts made in the service of translation.

She added that translation from Arabic to Thai is widespread, while translation from Thai to Arabic is almost rare. She expressed her hope that the opportunity will be available to read Thai literature in Arabic in order to learn about the culture of this ancient people.

She praised the religious commitment she witnessed, stressing the values ​​that Thai society enjoys in practicing its rituals with complete freedom, which enhances cultural and religious understanding as a basic pillar in building societies.

Al-Fayyad expressed her pride in reviewing the history of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, which was launched in 2015 from Doha, as part of the State of Qatar's efforts to promote cultural understanding and build bridges of communication between peoples and human societies.

She concluded her speech by referring to the award's commitment to spreading Arab and Islamic culture, promoting international understanding by establishing a culture of dialogue and knowledge, and encouraging mature acculturation between the Arabic language and other languages ​​of the world.

For her part, the representative of the Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Pit Daw Tuamina, Advisor to the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, delivered a speech in which she welcomed the media delegation of the award and the efforts made by those in charge of it. She said that with this crowd coming to learn Arabic, she is enthusiastic about learning Arabic as a global language with a human civilization.

Dr. Abdullah Nomsek, the representative of the Sheikh of Islam in the Kingdom of Thailand, and Director of the Institute of Moderation for Peace and Development, gave a lecture entitled: "The Role of Translation in the Development and Progress of the Nation", reviewing the history of translation known to Arab civilization and its role in the civilizational prosperity of the Islamic nation.

The conference activities included a discussion panel entitled "From Arabic to Humanity: The Reality of the Arabic Language and Translation into World Languages ​​between Acculturation and Civilizational Interaction", which included several axes aimed at exchanging ideas and experiences on translation issues and its role in enhancing acculturation between Arabic and other languages.

Dr. Hanan Al Fayyadh, Media Advisor to the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, presented a working paper entitled "Bridge of Peace: The Role of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation in Building Bridges of Intellectual Communication". During the paper, she reviewed the award's contributions to enhancing cultural understanding, consolidating dialogue between cultures, and building effective bridges of communication between peoples.

She pointed out that the award aims to support the translation movement globally between Arabic and other languages, and has succeeded in a short period in establishing its position as one of the most prominent international awards in the field of translation, both in terms of value and positive impact in enhancing cultural dialogue. Dr. Hanan Al Fayyadh stressed that the award honors translators in appreciation of their contributions to enhancing cooperation and friendship between cultures, and aims to encourage creativity and excellence, and to consolidate noble human values, in addition to promoting diversity and cultural openness.

Dr. Emtenan Al Samadi discussed in her paper entitled "The History of Arabic Translation and Its Role in Activating the Cultural Movement" the historical impact of translation in supporting human civilization and enriching knowledge. She explained how Islamic civilization contributed to supporting the translation movement since the era of the Caliphs, as the Caliphs encouraged translators to transfer the achievements of previous civilizations into the Arabic language, which led to the development of human thought and the promotion of scientific and cultural renaissance. She stressed that this effort made Arab-Islamic civilization a fundamental pillar in the chain of development of human civilizations.

Dr. Som Shai Simmi discussed in his paper entitled "From Classicism to Contemporary: Translating Arabic Literature for New Generations" the importance of keeping Arabic literature in line with the needs and interests of young generations through translation. Dr. Tiwakorn Yam Jangwad, Director of Qibla Academic Institute, presented a paper titled“The Reality of Arabic Translation in the Kingdom of Thailand: Challenges and Problems”, in which he highlighted the most prominent challenges facing the translation movement in Thailand, focusing on the most prominent differences between the two languages, such as sentence structure, word order and flexibility according to the rules, as well as the vocabulary of each language and the use of symbols and letters in both languages, as well as writing styles, and the use of synonyms.

Dr. Prinya Prayadsap, a senior scholar at the Council of Sheikh Al-Islam in Thailand and Vice Chancellor of the Bangkok Arabic Language Center at Crook University, concluded the session by discussing the topic“Challenges and Adaptations Facing Translators in the Digital Age”.

In his speech, he discussed the impact of digital transformations on the translation profession, noting that translation is a profession that combines authenticity and modernity, and carries a noble message represented in building bridges of understanding between peoples and transferring knowledge and cultures between countries. Dr. Prayadsab explained that this profession faces increasing challenges as a result of the digital revolution that has reshaped the world, and reviewed the extent of the danger facing translators and the need to learn machine translation programs and supervise machine-translated texts, etc.

He also stressed the importance of translation in enhancing cultural and civilizational understanding between peoples, while reviewing the most prominent challenges facing translators in the digital age, including the difficulty of adapting to modern technologies and software, in addition to the challenges associated with controlling the competitive market, as the demand for translators' services declines due to the spread of modern technologies that provide fast translations but lack the required accuracy.

The panel discussion provided a comprehensive vision on translation issues, emphasizing its pivotal role in promoting cultural dialogue between nations. The speakers also listened to valuable contributions from the audience, many of which were concerned with the concerns of translation in the age of artificial intelligence. At the end of the conference sessions, shields were exchanged between the delegation and Croke University.

On the sidelines of the conference, the first exhibition of translated books in Thailand was held, bringing together a group of prominent scholars and translators from across the country. The exhibition included more than 200 works translated from Arabic into Thai by Thai translators, with the attendance of more than 20 scholars and translators from southern Thailand, especially from Pattani University and other academic institutions.

The event was widely praised as an unprecedented step in the history of cultural activities in Thailand, as it provided a platform to introduce Thai contributions in the field of translation and promote cultural understanding between peoples. The event also witnessed a major press conference in which Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyadh answered journalists' questions about the award. It is worth noting that Dr. Ampol Trakanrok (Dawoud), Professor of Arabic Language at the International Islamic College Bangkok, and Director of the Arabic Language Center at the same university, was supervising the coordination of the delegation's visit to Thailand to introduce the award.

It is worth noting that the nomination and nomination process for the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding in its eleventh season was opened for the 2025 session starting Jan 1 until March 3.

This year, the award is divided into two tracks, the first of which is the translation of individual books in the main languages ​​(from Arabic to German, from German to Arabic - from Arabic to Turkish, from Turkish to Arabic - from Arabic to English, and from English to Arabic).

The second is the achievement track in the main and secondary languages, as the achievement awards this year were allocated to translation between Arabic and the three main languages ​​(English, German, and Turkish), as well as translation between Arabic and the secondary languages, which include: Albanian and Thai.

