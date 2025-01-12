Savour History, Elegance and Culinary Excellence on Queen Elizabeth 2
1/12/2025 7:54:17 AM
9 January 2025
Discover a dining experience like no other aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, where every venue tells a story of unmatched maritime heritage. Permanently docked in Dubai, this legendary vessel invites you to embark on a journey of flavors, from the delightful international buffet at the historic Lido Restaurant to the exquisite Royal Afternoon Tea at Queens Grill. Every meal aboard the QE2 is paired with a touch of elegance and a dash of heritage, transforming each moment into a fascinating celebration of taste, history, and unforgettable memories. On the menu this month is also Burns Night, a unique evening honoring Scotland’s famed poet Robert Burns, featuring authentic dishes, traditional revelry, and an ambiance as timeless as the QE2 itself.
