Scholz prevents recent Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reportedly delaying approval of a €3 billion ($3.1 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, despite pressure from Foreign Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to Der Spiegel, Scholz, who faces a snap election next month, believes the additional aid is unnecessary.



The proposed aid package, which could include advanced anti-air weapons and artillery, is considered vital by Baerbock and Pistorius to support Ukraine as it struggles against Russian forces. The ministers are also concerned about the future of US support for Ukraine, given the impending inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, a critic of continued aid.



Scholz's opposition stems from several factors, including concerns about presenting a new aid package to the incoming federal government. Additionally, he believes Ukraine still has sufficient funds from earlier German commitments and is wary of voter backlash from approving new military support before the election. The dispute follows the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition and a drop in military aid for Ukraine in 2025. Despite this, Germany has provided substantial support to Ukraine, totaling €28 billion.

