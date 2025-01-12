Biden announces he has become great-grandfather

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden announced he has become a great-grandfather following the birth of his eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden Neal's first child. Naomi, the 31-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle, gave birth to a baby boy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Biden, who was in Los Angeles at the time, made the announcement during a press briefing on the wildfires in Southern California.



He initially misstated the baby's gender, calling the newborn a girl before correcting himself to say it was a boy. First Lady Jill Biden later shared a photo of the couple with their new great-grandson, named William Brannon Neal IV. The Bidens spent time with Naomi and the baby, with reports noting that Naomi had a scheduled C-section.



Naomi married attorney Peter Neal in a historic White House ceremony in 2022. The baby boy shares a name with Naomi's late brother, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 19. At 82 years old, Biden now has seven grandchildren, whom he frequently stays in touch with.

