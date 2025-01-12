Biden announces he has become great-grandfather
Date
1/12/2025 7:27:01 AM
(MENAFN) President Joe Biden announced he has become a great-grandfather following the birth of his eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden Neal's first child. Naomi, the 31-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle, gave birth to a baby boy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Biden, who was in Los Angeles at the time, made the announcement during a press briefing on the wildfires in Southern California.
He initially misstated the baby's gender, calling the newborn a girl before correcting himself to say it was a boy. First Lady Jill Biden later shared a photo of the couple with their new great-grandson, named William Brannon Neal IV. The Bidens spent time with Naomi and the baby, with reports noting that Naomi had a scheduled C-section.
Naomi married attorney Peter Neal in a historic White House ceremony in 2022. The baby boy shares a name with Naomi's late brother, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 19. At 82 years old, Biden now has seven grandchildren, whom he frequently stays in touch with.
MENAFN12012025000045015687ID1109080995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.