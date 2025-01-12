Kuwait Min.: Education Key To Nations' Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai said on Sunday education is the basis of nations' development and prosperity and the sole way to build advanced and civilized societies, hailing outstanding students as the fruit of this effort.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the ceremony of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) to honor outstanding students of the member states in the 17th edition under the rubric: "Today's Outstanding Students...Tomorrow's Pioneers".

The minister said he was proud of the outstanding Gulf students' accomplishments, voicing confidence that they would make achievements.

Lyan Al-Mutairi, a brilliant Kuwaiti student who got 100 percent, voiced much thanks to the Ministry of Education for hosting this event and appreciated the ABEGS' support to brilliant students.

Abdulazeez Al-Yafaie, a brilliant Qatari student who got 99 percent, voiced gratitude for this horning as coming after studying hard, and spurring students to keep on.

Tala Al-Refda, a Saudi high achiever who got 100 percent, underlined that it is necessary to maintain brilliance in studying, speaking highly of the event as very significant to the brilliant students who have done their best to get high marks.

The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) stands as a regional and international entity in the Gulf region, operating within its Member States. Its inception dates back to 1975, when it was established by the highest leaders of the Gulf, acquiring international recognition through a constitution signed by the leaders of the founding Member States.

It organizes an annual ceremony to honor outstanding students of the GCC member states. (end)

