How India Gamified 2024: BGMI and Bullet Echo in the Spotlight

2024 was an unforgettable ride for India's gaming community with adrenaline-pumping victories and game-changing innovations. With BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and Bullet Echo leading the charge, KRAFTON India celebrates Indian players pushing limits, creating trends, and bonding over shared adventures the last year. From frequent landings in Pochinki to strategizing their moves as Bastion, the past year's trends reflect the dynamic, thriving gaming culture that connects millions of our players nationwide.



Here’s a look back at the milestones, trends, and top achievements of BGMI and Bullet Echo that resonated with India’s vibrant gaming audience in 2024.



BGMI: India’s Favorite Battleground



When it comes to battle royale, BGMI continued its reign as the ultimate gaming destination, and India came out to play like never before. With over 200 million downloads, BGMI reinforced its status as India’s most-played battle royale game.

1. City Showdowns:



Mumbai topped the charts as the city with the most active players, with Pune and Bengaluru hot on its heels - proving metro cities dominate the leaderboard. However, from metro vibes to grassroots gamers, everyone was landing their drops and taking their shots.



2. Insane Player Stats:



• A legendary gamer (MVP) racked up 4,021 finishes with a maximum match record of 19,245 finishes - imagine eleven chicken dinners every single day!

• Another sniper extraordinaire landed 16,371 headshots—that’s the stuff of esports dreams.

• Saturdays & Sundays were the “chicken dinner” days, with maximum logins, proving weekends = gaming marathons. Player activities also witnessed significant peaks on Thursdays and Fridays, reflecting the community’s strong engagement.



3. Most Played Map:

TDM Warehouse stole the spotlight as the go-to map of 2024. Its intense, fast-paced action had players saying, "Just one more match" on loop.



4. Players Levelled Up in Style!

Players brought flair to their matches with popular items like:

• The Galadria X Suit; the undisputed champion of 2024 player avatar wardrobes

• Lamborghini Car Skins, including the stylish Aventador SVJ and Urus, Estoque, Invencible, and Centenario—added luxe and sophisticated vibes to gameplay



Tactical Triumphs of Bullet Echo:



Bullet Echo, the game of stealth and strategy, carved a special place in India’s heart, with its unique gameplay turning casual players into tactical masterminds.



1. Most Played Heroes

Hero selection shaped gameplay dynamics, with Bastion leading the pack as the most popular hero. The other top heroes—Stalker, Sparkle, Firefly, and Blot—added unique strengths to the year’s thrilling battles.



2. Most Active Player Cities:

The city of Patna emerged as the surprise gaming hub for Bullet Echo, beating out heavyweights like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai in the list, underscoring the game’s widespread appeal across India.



3. Most Used Skins



• While default skins remained widely used, distinctive skins like the Mirage Dancer (a uniquely Indian skin) and Sparkle Star became a style statement among top-tier players.

• Additionally, the BGMI Stalker skin emerged as a must-have for players aiming to shine, resonating with players across all levels, and highlighting the appeal of Indian-themed skins.



Looking Ahead to 2025



As the curtains close on 2024, it’s clear that BGMI and Bullet Echo are more than just games—they’re vibrant ecosystems that connect communities, inspire creativity, and elevate India’s position in the global gaming industry. From introducing innovative gameplay modes to launching exclusive, culturally resonant content and the exciting new CookieRun India, KRAFTON India is poised to make 2025 a landmark year.



Here’s to the thrill of the game, the camaraderie of the community, and a future filled with endless possibilities. Game on, India!









