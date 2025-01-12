Türkiye’s BIST 100 ends Friday’s session with 0.9 percent decline

(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, ended the day at 9,910.61 points, experiencing a decline of 0.9 percent from its previous close. The started the day at 10,013.36 points, but throughout the session, it lost 90.11 points by the end of trading. The BIST 100 saw fluctuations in its daily performance, with the lowest point recorded at 9,865.74 points and the highest at 10,038.77 points, showing some volatility in the market during the day.



During this trading session, 69 out of 97 indexes saw a drop in value, while 28 indexes managed to close the day with gains. The total transaction volume for the day amounted to 97 billion Turkish liras (USD2.75 billion), reflecting active participation in the market. The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at 8.7 trillion liras (USD247 billion), indicating a significant level of investment in Turkish equities despite the decline in the index.



In the foreign exchange market, the value of the Turkish lira showed fluctuations as the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 35.4130, while the EUR/TRY rate was 36.3820. Additionally, the British pound was traded at 43.3460 against the Turkish lira, showing movements in the currency market throughout the day. These changes reflect the broader trends and challenges facing the Turkish economy and its interactions with international currencies.



Regarding commodities, gold prices were recorded at USD2,688.90 per ounce, indicating a steady demand for the precious metal. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil settled at USD79.30 per barrel, showing slight movement in oil prices. These prices are influenced by a variety of global factors, including geopolitical developments and market expectations. Overall, the markets showed mixed results on Friday, with fluctuations in stocks, currencies, and commodities reflecting ongoing global economic uncertainties.

