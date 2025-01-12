Turkish main stock index closes Thursday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 10,000.72 points, marking an increase of 1.11 percent compared to the previous trading day. This rise in the comes amid positive market sentiment and investor optimism, contributing to a stronger performance for the day. The upward movement in the index indicates a favorable climate for the Turkish stock market, especially in light of recent economic challenges.



The BIST 100 index saw a gain of 109.97 points, and trading activity reached a substantial 95.2 billion liras, which is approximately USD2.69 billion. This indicates a healthy level of investor engagement in the market, reflecting a solid interest in Turkish stocks and assets. The high trading volume also points to a degree of confidence among both local and international investors, especially in the face of fluctuating economic conditions.



Gold remained steady on Thursday, with the price of one ounce standing at USD2,694.06. The price of Brent crude oil was around USD76.70 per barrel, continuing to show fluctuations as global oil market dynamics play a significant role in shaping the financial landscape. The performance of both gold and oil highlights the broader economic influences at play, especially in countries reliant on energy prices and commodities.



The Turkish lira showed some volatility in the foreign exchange market, with the US dollar trading at 35.3249 liras, the euro at 36.4960 liras, and the British pound at 43.4916 liras. These exchange rates reflect ongoing challenges for the Turkish lira, influenced by both domestic and global factors, such as inflationary pressures, monetary policy, and external economic conditions.

