Police to arrest thieves during LA fires

(MENAFN) Los Angeles police are seizing thieves in obligatory evacuation regions, with seven detentions made in just the past two days, in line with Capt. Mike Lorenz of the Los Angeles Police Department.



“Looting is an issue, the number of arrests is continuously growing,” he stated, saying Saturday evening at a Palisades community conference.



“We are catching looters within the zone, but we’re securing the area better and better every single day,” he also said. “We even made arrests of two individuals who were actually posing as firefighters coming in and out of houses.”



Even though their homes were largely destroyed by fire, several displaced homeowners had employed private security guards to prevent looting of what remained of their houses, according to Lorenz. The LAPD is now closely monitoring and screening those guards.



According to police, a curfew is still in effect in all areas that require evacuation in order to safeguard property and stop looting or burglaries. According to LA County code, those who violate curfews will be arrested for a misdemeanor violation, and if found guilty, they might face up to USD1,000 in fines or jail time.



