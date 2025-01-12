Erdogan Confirms Intention To Run For Presidency Again
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his
intention to run for president again.
Azernews reports that Erdogan made the
announcement on January 11 while speaking at the congress of the
Justice and Development Party's provincial organizations in
Şanlıurfa.
During the event, Turkish singer İbrahim Tatlıses asked the
President if he would run in the upcoming elections. Erdogan
responded,“If you are there, I am.”
Previously, Mehmet Ucum, Erdogan's senior adviser and deputy
chairman of the legal Policy Council, noted that Erdogan could
legally run for president again if parliament were to decide on
snap elections in the latter half of 2027.
