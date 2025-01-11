RSF Admit Loss Of Key Sudanese City
1/11/2025 7:03:59 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KHARTOUM, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) admitted defeat in, and loss of control on, Wad Madani city, the provincial capital of Al-Jazirah state, on Saturday.
Acknowledging the defeat, RSF commander Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo (nicknamed Hemedti) said his forces lost just a round of a long battle against the regular troops.
The RSF has been fighting over the past 21 months and is ready to fight for 21 years ahead, he vowed in an Audio posted to his Telegram account.
He pledged to reorganize his forces accusing the regular army of using foreign mercenaries from neighboring Ethiopia and Eretria. (pickup previous)
