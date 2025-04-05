LITTLE ST. SIMONS ISLAND RECEIVES TRAVEL + LEISURE 2025 GLOBAL VISION AWARD

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every year, Travel + Leisure presents its Global Vision Awards, acknowledging individuals, products, destinations, and organizations pioneering sustainable and eco-friendly travel. These visionaries are focused on the future of travel-and are dedicated to ensuring that we, as humans, can continue to explore the world without damaging it as we go along.

Owner Wendy Paulson commented, "At Little Saint Simons Island, where "nature is the luxury", we aim to demonstrate the highest standards for ecological management and conservation tourism. Our hope is that immersion in coastal nature and ecological learning will leave guests not only with an appreciation for the extraordinary Georgia coast but also with a transformed understanding of what they can do to apply conservation practices in their home places."

Ecological Manager Scott Coleman, who runs the Island's Center for Coastal Conservation, added, "This award shines a light on nearly 18 years of effective partnership between Little St. Simons Island's lodge and conservation programs. I hope that this award will attract even more environmentally conscious travelers, as they understand that visiting Little St. Simons Island helps to advance coastal conservation."

"We're all very excited – and honored – to be a 2025 Global Vision Award winner," said Jamie Pazur, General Manager for the Lodge, "and we're grateful to have the opportunity to protect and share such a beautiful, vibrant place with the world. This recognition is a testament to the importance of eco-conscious travel and the dedication of our team to providing sustainable hospitality."

Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards will be featured in the April 2025 issue of Travel + Leisure and a link to the results can be found at . A longform piece about The Lodge itself can be found at .

ABOUT LITTLE ST SIMONS ISLAND

Little St. Simons Island lies in the wilderness of the Altamaha River delta. One of the most productive estuaries on the Atlantic coast, the 135-square mile delta contains untouched marshes, mudflats, and small islands dotted with old-growth oak forests. An ancient landscape built by rivers and tides, Georgia's barrier islands are richly biodiverse and host hundreds of resident species and migrants. The Lodge is a gateway for exploring this remarkable wilderness, providing unparalleled access to the region's natural luxury. As a leader in ecological conservation and sustainable hospitality, each guest's stay helps to protect these rare undeveloped habitats.

The Lodge is beloved for gracious hospitality and all-inclusive accommodations for no more than 32 nightly guests, and features high-caliber dining with fresh ingredients from the Island's garden and local purveyors. Explore the Island's 11,000 acres of undeveloped landscapes and 7 miles of pristine beach on an array of outdoor adventures guided by a team of naturalists. Island favorites include hiking, fishing, kayaking, and trips to the beach.

Little St. Simons Island is home to the Center for Coastal Conservation, which facilitates the management and preservation of coastal ecosystems in Georgia through land and wildlife stewardship, research, education, and outreach, and regional leadership. Stays at The Lodge directly support the Center's conservation efforts and guests are able to see research and science in action.

Accessible only by Lodge ferry, the Island lies midway between Savannah, GA, and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit .

Contact: Jamie Pazur | [email protected] | 912.638.7472

SOURCE Little St Simons Island