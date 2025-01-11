(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has demanded former President Jair Bolsonaro provide proof of his invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration. This development adds another layer to the complex landscape surrounding Bolsonaro and his connections to Trump.



Moraes has instructed Bolsonaro's defense team to present an official document confirming the invitation mentioned in their petition. The justice argued that the current evidence, an email sent to Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, was insufficient.



The email came from an unidentified sender and lacked event details or scheduling information. Bolsonaro announced his intention to attend Trump's inauguratio on January 20 in Washington, D.C. He expressed his honor at receiving the invitation and stated he had requested the return of his passport.







The Brazilian Supreme Court previously confiscated Bolsonaro's passport as part of ongoing investigations into his actions. Other prominent Bolsonaro supporters, including his son Eduardo and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, have also indicated their plans to attend the event. Bolsonaro publicly thanked his son for his work in maintaining relations with the Trump family.

Justice Moraes Questions Authenticity of Trump's Inauguration Invitation to Bolsonaro

This situation highlights the ongoing legal challenges facing Bolsonaro and the potential impact on US-Brazil relations. The former president's ability to attend Trump's inauguration now hinges on the Brazilian justice system's decision.



The case raises questions about the balance between individual rights and judicial oversight in Brazil. It also underscores the continued alliance between Bolsonaro and Trump, even after both have left office in their respective countries.



As the inauguration date approaches, all eyes will be on de Moraes to see if he will allow Bolsonaro to attend. The decision could have significant implications for Brazil's political landscape and its relationship with the United States under Trump's second term.







MENAFN11012025007421016031ID1109079714