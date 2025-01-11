Kuwaiti Jet Ski Champions Make Sweeping Wins In UAE Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Club of Sea Sports bagged six cups in several categories in the first round of the UAE Jet Ski championship held in Dubai on Friday and Saturday (today).

The head of the Kuwaiti team Ibrahim Ramadhan said in remarks to KUNA after the crowning the competition witnessed comeback of the international champion, Yusuf Alabdulrazzaq who ranked third in the professionals division, JB1.

His peer Fares Ramadhan came first in the category JB4, while his colleague Fahad Al-Yaqoub came second and their peer Fawaz Al-Mkaimi ranked third.

In the JB2ski, Fares Ramadhan excelled anew coming second. In the juniors category, Yusuf Ramadhan was third. (end)

