Kuwait Moi Issues 1754 Traffic Fines In Sulaibikhat
Date
1/11/2025 3:03:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior launched on Saturday a traffic and security campaign in Sulaibikhat, issuing 1,754 traffic fines, and arresting 32 violators and wanted persons.
The campaign was carried out under the direction of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister, sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and a number of field sectors, said the ministry's public relations and security media office in a statement.
The ministry assured that these campaigns are part of a strategy aimed at enhancing security and public order, to provide a safe and stable environment. (end)
tab
MENAFN11012025000071011013ID1109079620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.