Kuwait Moi Issues 1754 Traffic Fines In Sulaibikhat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The of Interior launched on Saturday a traffic and security campaign in Sulaibikhat, issuing 1,754 traffic fines, and arresting 32 violators and wanted persons.

The campaign was carried out under the direction of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister, Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and a number of field sectors, said the ministry's public relations and security office in a statement.

The ministry assured that these campaigns are part of a strategy aimed at enhancing security and public order, to provide a safe and stable environment. (end)

tab













MENAFN11012025000071011013ID1109079620