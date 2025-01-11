NBU Proposes Changes To Government Bond Settlement Rules

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National of Ukraine (NBU) has initiated a public discussion regarding proposed changes to the rules governing the settlement of transactions involving domestic bonds.

That is according to the National Bank, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the proposed changes concern the procedure for settling transactions related to the placement of domestic government bonds in exchange auctions.

In particular, the NBU intends to update the rules for settling transactions related to domestic government bonds following the principle of "delivery of securities against payment" via correspondent relationships between the NBU's depositary and foreign depositaries.

The proposed changes also aim to address specific aspects of servicing and interactions between the NBU's depositary and its clients.

offorin

The NBU is inviting public comments and suggestions on the proposed changes until January 20, 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, individual investments in government bonds increased by 49%, while investments from legal entities grew by 28%.