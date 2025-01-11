Happy Lohri 2025 Date: When Is Lohri, Why Is It Celebrated? Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lohri is a popular festival celebrated in North India, predominantly in Punjab and among people of Sikh faith. Lohri is mainly a Sikh festival; however, the day of Lohri is decided based on the Hindu calendar, as per Drikpanchang. Lohri is closely linked to Hindu festival Makara Sankranti. Lohri is celebrated a day before Drikpanchang is observed.

Lohri will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2025. Makar Sankrant will be observe a day later, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. According to Drikpanchang, Lohri Sankranti Moment will be observed at 09:03 an, Jan 14.

Lohri is predominantly celebrated in Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu. It is celebrated by many Hindus and Sikhs all over the country.

The answer is no. The first month of the year does, however, have 13 holidays in total , including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Happy Lohri 2025 date: Why do we celebrate Lohri?

It is believed that Lohri is celebrated on the day when days start becoming shorter and the nights start becoming longer. This festival is celebrated as the harvest festival. On this day, people light bonfire, sing and dance.

The harvesting period is a season of cheer and celebration, especially in the farming community. Farmers get together to thank Surya (the Sun God), for the blessing of heat and warmth that enabled the wonderful harvest – reward for their long months of hard work.

The festival is also said to be important for newly married couple or for a newborn child in the family, as all the members of the family celebrate their fist Lohri.

The festival is also linked with the legend of Dulla Bhatti, who was famous for his bravery and kind gestures in Punjab. According to folklore, Dulla Bhatti used to help the oppressed and rescue girls from being sold into the slavery.