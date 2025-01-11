Ukrainian forces address Russian drones attack

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck down 47 Russian Shahed assault UAVs and other types of drones, and another 27 drones vanished from radar. The Ukrainian Air Force posted this on Telegram, Ukrinform reads.



Begins at 20:00 on January 10, Russians assaulted Ukraine with 74 Shahed-type assault UAVs and many other types of decoy drones from the directions of Russia’s Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.



Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups successfully repelled the enemy air assault.



As of 09:00 on Saturday, January 11, 47 Shahed assault UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv areas.



Enemy drone debrisc caused damage to commercial buildings, institutions, private houses, and vehicles in seven areas through Ukraine.



In line with preliminary information, there were no deaths or wounded individuals. The aftermath of the assault is being eliminated, wounded people are being provided with help.



