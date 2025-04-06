Zelensky Orders Enhanced Coordination With Partners On Air Defense Systems, Contingents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to intensify engagement with international partners and prepare a new Ramstein-format meeting focused on strengthening air defense systems and military contingents.

The head of state said this in his evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted that he had held a meeting with the minister of defense and received reports from the military. According to him, last night alone, the Russians used against Ukraine more than a hundred attack drones and 23 missiles of various types, including ballistic ones.

"And every night, every day, this threat to life in Ukraine continues. We need to strengthen our air defenses -- this is an objective reality -- and all agreements reached with partners but not yet implemented must be fully activated," he said.

Zelensky stressed that Patriot systems, currently sitting in storage in partner countries, must be deployed to actively protect lives. He also urged significantly faster production of air defense systems and missiles in both Europe and the United States.

He said that Ukraine has the capacity to contribute to such production and is awaiting the necessary political decisions.

"Localization of production and the necessary licenses -- this is what will help not only us but all partners who seek security, not war. We have already discussed this with everyone, and now there is an understanding that this is entirely possible, and each Russian strike is a reminder to our partners: what has been agreed upon must finally be implemented," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Russia rejects ceasefire to maintain ability to launch strikes from sea

The president tasked the defense and foreign ministers with pushing forward bilateral contacts on air defense.

"A meeting [of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group] is being prepared in the context of Ramstein. There are two main objectives for today: namely, air defense systems, specifically Patriots, and the second objective is contingents, ensuring the swift alignment of all decisions and working out all details," he said.

Zelensky also instructed the ministers to work on air defense on a bilateral basis, especially with the United States, which has sufficient potential to help stop any terror.

"The appropriate will and the corresponding decisions are needed to protect as many lives as possible from Russian ballistic strikes. Furthermore, the strengthening of our air shield will also reinforce all diplomatic efforts," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine