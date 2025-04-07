403
Weekly Forex Forecast - April 06Th - April 12Th (Charts)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market SentimentI wrote on 30th March that the best trades for the week would be: Long of Gold , which fell by 1.78%. Long of EUR/USD following a daily close above $1.0951. This set up on Thursday, but the week ended lower by 0.80%. Long of US Copper futures following a daily close above $5.25. This did not set up.The overall result was a loss of 2.58%, which was 0.86% per asset.Last week saw the Presidency of the USA announce new tariffs on imports which were set at a flat 10% with many individual countries given higher rates, sometimes considerably so. The key USA trading partners tariffs were set at: China 54% Japan 24% European Union 20% Canada 25% Mexico 25%The tariffs have been justified as“reciprocal” by President Trump, with the White House publishing an infographic showing the tariffs imposed and the claimed related“tariffs and other barriers to trade” imposed on US exports by the same countries, which were invariably higher, hence Trump's claim that he is being“kind”. However, the numbers given are extremely questionable and certainly cannot be verified as tariffs or taxes on imports but seem to have been calculated by comparing the balance of trade between the USA and the relevant nation.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money No country except China has yet reacted by imposing retaliatory tariffs against the USA. The Trump administration will be hoping that the tariffs on both sides will be mostly negotiated away, which would likely provide a boost to US corporate profits and economic growth. However, if this does not happen, especially with the key US trading partners, it is hard to see how the world will escape a global recession and a renewed spike in inflation.The tariffs were somewhat worse than expected and have triggered huge market moves which rival the coronavirus crash of 2020 and the market crash of 2008, especially in US stock markets and in certain currencies (especially the commodity currencies and the Japanese Yen) and major commodities, such as foodstuffs, energies, and metals. Markets are extremely volatile, and the usual technical factors will be mostly irrelevant, with the future of the tariffs being the only major question driving prices over the short term.There were a few important data releases last week which should also be noted: US Average Hourly Earnings – as expected. US Non-Farm Employment Change – this was much better and stronger than expected, showing 228k net new jobs created when only 137k were expected, suggesting the US economy is stronger than thought. US Unemployment Rate – this rose unexpectedly from 4.1% to 4.2%. US JOLTS Job Openings – a bit worse than expected, suggesting a slowing economy. US ISM Manufacturing PMI – this was slightly worse than expected. German Preliminary CPI (inflation) – a 0.3% increase month on month, as expected. Swiss CPI (inflation) – a tick lower than expected, completely flat month on month. Reserve Bank of Australia Policy Meeting – the Cash Rate was left unchanged at 4.10% as expected. US ISM Services PMI – this was worse than expected. US Unemployment Claims –as expected. Canadian Unemployment Rate – as expected, this rose from 6.6% to 6.7%.The Week Ahead: 7th – 11th AprilThe coming week has a lighter schedule of important releases, but the releases are the most important ones in the market. However, unless there is more news about the tariff issue, volatility is likely to be at least a little bit lower this week.This week's important data points, in order of likely importance, are: US CPI (inflation) US PPI (Purchasing Power Index) US FOMC Meeting Minutes US Preliminary UoM Inflation Expectations US Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment Reserve Bank of New Zealand Official Cash Rate and Rate Statement UK GDP US Unemployment ClaimsMonthly Forecast April 2025 For the month of April 2025, I again made no monthly forecast, as the Forex market was dull and there were only mixed long-term trends Forecast 6th April 2025Last week, I made no weekly forecast, as there were no unusually strong movements in any weekly currency crosses.This week, I make weekly forecasts as there have been very strong price movements in currency crosses:
- GBP/JPY is likely to rise AUD/JPY is likely to rise GBP/CHF is likely to rise NZD/JPY is likely to rise EUR/NZD is likely to fall EUR/AUD is likely to fall GBP/AUD is likely to fall AUD/CAD is likely to rise NZD/CAD is likely to rise NZD/CHF is likely to rise
