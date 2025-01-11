Italy to send missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Defense Rustem Umerov spoke with his Italian allie Guido Crosetto the problem of missiles for air defense systems that Italy can afford to Ukraine. Umerov posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



The ministers also talked about the possibility of collaborate manufacturing of air defense systems and missiles for them, which will make it possible to make long-lasting solutions to reach the nesecceties of both nations.



Umerov stated appreciation to Italy for its pursued aid of Ukraine and the currently declared assist package.



“We look forward to the prompt delivery of this assistance to our military,” he stated.



The Ukrainian Defense Minister also stressed thesignificance of the shift of Italian armored workforce carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. He stated Italy's major task in the Armored Vehicle Coalition.



Umerov stressed that Ukraine is available to recent formats of collaborations with head Italian defense firms. The ministers approved to pursue the talks in this subject with tangible sugestions in the coming future.



MENAFN11012025000045016953ID1109078707