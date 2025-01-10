Catholic Charities Launches Relief Fund For Survivors Of Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As fast-moving wildfires, fueled by high winds, continue to engulf neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S., has launched a dedicated disaster relief donation campaign . All funds raised will assist those displaced or suffering because of the fires.



To make a gift today in support of families and individuals whose lives have been upended, please visit the

CCUSA Los Angeles Wildfires relief donation page . One hundred percent of all donations will be allocated to Catholic Charities of Los Angeles, which will provide critical humanitarian relief to those most in need. Gifts can also be made by texting "FIRES" to 20406.

The wildfires have destroyed residential neighborhoods and driven more than 100,000 from their homes this week. Tragically, at least 10 people have died.

CCUSA and its member agencies around the country have a long history of rapidly mobilizing following disasters not only to meet the immediate needs but also to provide long-term support to communities as they rebuild.

"The level of destruction wrought by these wildfires is utterly heartbreaking," CCUSA President and CEO Kerry Alys Robinson said. "Thanks to your generosity, the staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities of Los Angeles will provide critical, long-term support to those most affected by this terrible tragedy."

A member of Caritas Internationalis, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) is the membership office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide. CCUSA's members provide help and create hope for more than 15 million people a year regardless of religious, social or economic backgrounds. Every year, thanks to the generosity of thousands of concerned donors,

the Catholic Charities network responds to roughly 60 disasters, from hurricanes and tornadoes to fires and floods. To learn more about CCUSA, please visit our website at

CatholicCharitiesUSA.

SOURCE Catholic Charities USA

