Aura Minerals Exceeds 2024 Production Targets, Shares Rise 5%

This represents a 13% increase compared to 2023 at current prices and an 18% increase at constant prices. It also surpasses the midpoint of its 2024 guidance range of 244,000 to 292,000 GEO.



Fourth quarter production reached 66,473 GEO, showing stability despite being 1% below Q3 2024. The Almas mine set a new production record with an 11% increase compared to Q3 2024.



Aranzazu demonstrated stable performance, closing 2024 with 97,558 GEO. Meanwhile, Minosa maintained consistent production above 19,000 ounces throughout the year, despite a 7% decrease from Q3 due to rainfall.



The market responded positively to these results, with Aura's BDRs (AURA33) rising 5.23% on the B3 exchange to R$24.94, while its ORA shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange advanced 3.47%.







CEO Rodrigo Barbosa emphasized that 2024 demonstrated lower production volatility, aligning with the company's long-term strategy.



Looking ahead, Aur expects to secure licenses for the Nosde pit expansion at Apoena in early 2025, addressing previous delays that affected access to higher-grade zones.



The company's strong performance in 2024, supported by favorable gold market conditions, positions it for continued growth. This growth is expected to occur within the mining sector.

