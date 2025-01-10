New K League 1 Season To Kick Off On Feb. 15

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2025 South Korean season will kick off on Feb. 15, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) unveiled the fixtures for the new season in the top-flight K League 1. Pohang Steelers, the reigning Korea Cup champions, will host Daejeon Hana Citizen FC in the first match of the new year at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The first day of the season will also see Jeju SK FC host FC Seoul at 3:30 p.m. and Gwangju FC taking on Suwon FC at 4:30 p.m.