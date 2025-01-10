New K League 1 Season To Kick Off On Feb. 15
Date
1/10/2025 3:11:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 2025 South Korean football season will kick off on Feb. 15,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) unveiled the
fixtures for the new season in the top-flight K League 1. Pohang
Steelers, the reigning Korea Cup champions, will host Daejeon Hana
Citizen FC in the first match of the new year at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15
at Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, 270 kilometers southeast of
Seoul.
The first day of the season will also see Jeju SK FC host FC
Seoul at 3:30 p.m. and Gwangju FC taking on Suwon FC at 4:30
p.m.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109077722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.