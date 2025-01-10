Waters Corporation To Host Investor Day On March 5, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT ) announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025, in New York City, starting at 8:30 AM ET.

The event will feature presentations by members of the senior management team, who will discuss business initiative achievements, new strategic priorities, and our vision for future shareholder value creation. A Q&A session will follow.

In-Person Attendance

To request in-person attendance at this event, please click here or visit the Waters Investor Relations website at , under 'Events'.

Webcast

A live webcast will be available the day of the event. To register for the webcast, please click here or visit the Waters Investor Relations website at , under 'Events'. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT ), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

