Bard Hernia Mesh Update: P4HB Mesh Is A Safer Alternative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna advocates for P4HB mesh over synthetic alternatives in hernia repair, citing lower infection risks and better outcomes

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The roll out of P4HB has been too slow for hernia repair. It is hard to justify using synthetic mesh in a contaminated surgical field which has a 3x greater risk of surgical site infections when compared with P4HB,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney and hernia mesh attorney, says,“The Phasix mesh is P4HB, fully degradable, and the safer alternative design for mesh or graft augmented hernia surgery. The material is completely removed by the body over twelve to eighteen months, so chronic complications are reduced to a minimum.”

What does Dr. David C. Chen, General Surgeon say in“Fully resorbable poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB) mesh for soft tissue repair and reconstruction: A scoping review” published in Frontiers in Surgery 12 April 2023?:

“After a thorough evaluation of the clinical studies identified by this scoping review, several major themes emerged, namely: (1) P4HB mesh provides long term strength at the repair site, leading to acceptable rates of recurrence as compared to higher-risk cohorts and those repaired with non-synthetic biomaterials; (2) P4HB mesh performs favorably in contaminated settings where permanent synthetic mesh use may be higher risk or contraindicated, resulting in low incidence of surgical site infection (SSI).

Finally, when P4HB mesh was utilized to replace infected mesh in a single-stage approach, Bueno-Lledo et al., reported a recurrence rate of 6.6% and SSI of 3.3%. They compared these results to a second cohort in which permanent synthetic mesh was used to replace infected mesh in a two-stage approach. The permanent synthetic mesh cohort exhibited a recurrence rate comparable to P4HB mesh, but 3x greater incidence of SSI."

Read Dr. Chen's article:

Dr. Vigna concludes,“Mesh infections are serious medical conditions that require multiple surgeries that carry with them significant morbidity. Abdominal wall reconstruction with a synthetic mesh in the setting of a contaminated field is hard to justify given the favorable data observed with P4HB mesh.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective devices including the Coloplast Altis sling and Bard Hernia Mesh. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh and litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Read Dr. Vigna's book, "Mothers Guide to Birth Injury "

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 817-809-9023

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.