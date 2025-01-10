Complete Liquidation Of Wellman Seeds Inc. Food Grade Non-GMO Soybean/Seed Conditioning Facilities And Surplus Equipment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VAN WERT & DELPHOS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maas Companies Inc. will auction the food grade non-GMO soybean conditioning, packaging, and warehousing facility in Van Wert and surplus equipment from an additional seed processing facility in Delphos, Ohio in February.The sealed bid auction will include the and Equipment from the Wellman Seeds Inc. facility in Van Wert that most recently ran in June of 2024. The Van Wert site consists of 4.83 Acres, with two buildings totaling 27,826 sq. ft. and more than 202,000 bushels of storage capacity, truck scale, adjacent rail access and two vacant residential lots. The Delphos location real estate will not be sold; however, bidders will have the opportunity to submit a sealed bid to lease the available 35,803 sq. ft. of warehouse space and truck scale. An online auction will sell the surplus forklifts, trailers, grain trucks, semi-tractors, pickup trucks, augers, conveyors, seed tenders, weigh wagons, gravity wagons, tractors and hundreds more items.The sealed bid auction allows buyers the ability to purchase the Van Wert assets in Tracts or as an Entirety. Bidders also have an opportunity to submit their highest and best bid to lease the available warehouse space in Delphos. Sealed bid offers are due to the auction company by Tuesday, February 18 at 4:00 pm EST.The online equipment auction will allow bidders to compete with each other as they bid on over 200 lots of seed processing equipment, support equipment and rolling stock. Online bids are due by Thursday, February 20 at 4:00pm EST.Tyler Maas, Chief Auctionologist with Maas Companies, states,“This is a perfect opportunity for a company to purchase a recently updated food grade non-GMO soybean conditioning plant in N.W. Ohio. More than 63 percent of the manufacturing facilities and 80 percent of U.S. corporate headquarters can be reached by highway transportation in one day from Van Wert.”Potential buyers are encouraged to attend one of the four open house inspection dates:Van Wert Facility: Tuesday, January 28, & February 11 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm EST.Delphos Facility: Wednesday, January 29 & February 12 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm EST.Matterport 360 Virtual Tour and Drone Video also available. Details of the sale are available at the auction website: or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.###

