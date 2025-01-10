Crypto Exchange Gemini Expands To Europe

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, which is led by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is expanding its operations to Europe.

The privately held New York-based firm has appointed a new senior management team for Europe and plans to significantly expand its footprint on the continent in 2025.

In a news release, the company said it has hired Mark Jennings as its new head of European operations, and Daniel Slutzkin has been appointed head of the United Kingdom (U.K.).

Jennings was previously employed by rival exchange Kraken as head of that firm’s European operations. Slutzkin joins from U.K. brokerage house Stake.

Additionally, Gemini has added Vijay Selvam to the role of international general counsel, and he will be based in the U.K.

Selvam relocated from Gemini's Asia-Pacific team, and will be responsible for leading the company's licensing and regulatory strategy in Europe and the U.K.

The push abroad comes after the European Union recently implemented MiCA, a new set of rules that govern companies providing cryptocurrency services in the region.

In the news release, Gemini said that the company sees a "new era of sustainable growth for digital assets" within Europe.

Gemini’s stock does not trade on a public exchange.

The price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) is currently trading at around $95,000 U.S., having declined from above $100,000 U.S. to start the year.