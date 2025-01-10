Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Details & Updated First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) will release fourth quarter 2024 results prior to the opening on Friday, January 17, 2025. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( ).

The Company will host a call to review quarterly financial results at 9 a.m. ET.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The fourth quarter 2024 conference call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at

(877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029;

conference ID

# 13750835.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Saturday, January 25, 2025, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13750835.

Huntington also provided an updated date for the release of first quarter 2025 earnings and conference call to review financial results on:

First quarter 2025 – Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $201 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 975 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

