Putin-Trump Talks Possible Without Any Preconditions: Kremlin

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Jan 10 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir is open to potential negotiations with US President-elect Donald without any preconditions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov said no specific conditions are required for future negotiations, adding that both leaders must show a mutual desire and will to resolve existing problems via dialogue.

He also confirmed that Putin is open to future talks with Trump, and planning for a meeting will begin once Trump takes office.

"We are seeing that Trump has also expressed his readiness to solve problems through dialogue, and we welcome this," Peskov said.

He noted that Russia's position on Ukraine, as outlined by Putin in July, remains clear and consistent. Moscow's stance will remain unchanged in any potential talks between Putin and Trump, he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, Peskov had said that Putin would welcome contact with Trump if Trump's political will remains after his inauguration.

The Kremlin spokesperson mentioned that there are currently no requests for contact from the US side, however, it would be reasonable to wait until Trump takes office.

At a recent press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, President-elect Trump said he was aware that the Russian leader would like to meet, adding that such a meeting would only be appropriate after his inauguration.

Trump said that he can "understand the Russians' feelings" about President Joe Biden allegedly breaking a "deal" to deny Ukraine NATO membership.

Discussing the causes of the war, Trump said that the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO had been "a major issue for Russia for many, many years".

"You know, a big part of the problem was Russia for many, many years, long before (Russian President, Vladimir) Putin said, you could never have NATO involved with Ukraine. Now they've said ... that's been like written in stone. Somewhere along the line (US President Joe) Biden said no, they should be able to join NATO. Well, then Russia has somebody right on their doorstep and I could understand their feeling about that," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"There were a lot of mistakes made in that negotiation. When I heard the way that Biden was negotiating, I said you're going to end up in a war and it turned out to be a very bad war. That war could escalate to be much worse than it is right now," he said in response to a question.

Last month, Trump had said that he would speak to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and that of Russia Vladimir Putin to end the "carnage" of nearly three years of war.

Trump has been highly critical of billions of dollars of aid that the Biden administration provided to Kyiv to battle Moscow's invasion.

"We'll be talking to President Putin, and we'll be talking to the representatives, Zelensky and representatives from Ukraine," Trump had said.

"We gotta stop it, it's carnage," he added, referring to the war.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he could swiftly end the conflict but has not provided concrete details on how.