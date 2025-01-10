Swipe-To-Earn Revolution: PAWS Goes Live On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is thrilled to announce the listing of PAWS (Catid Paws) , a groundbreaking blockchain game that combines interactive gameplay with real-world earning opportunities. The PAWS/USDT trading pair will officially go live in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs) , bringing a fresh and exciting dimension to blockchain gaming for traders and players alike.







A New Era of Gaming: Swipe, Earn, and Collect

Catid Paws is a whole new way to experience blockchain technology. Built on the TON network, it introduces an innovative Swipe-to-Earn mechanic that lets players earn BSC tokens simply by engaging with the game. Whether you're swiping for fun or building your rewards, PAWS ensures that your time spent playing is both entertaining and rewarding.

One of the standout features of Catid Paws is the "Cat ID Paws Friends" NFT collection, which takes the gaming experience to a whole new level. These NFTs allow players to collect, trade, and interact with unique in-game assets, offering more than just collectibles-they bring value and functionality to the ecosystem. Together, the Swipe-to-Earn mechanic and NFT integration make Catid Paws a trailblazer in blockchain gaming.

What Makes PAWS Unique?

Catid Paws brings together several key elements that set it apart:



Swipe-to-Earn Gameplay : A simple, engaging, and rewarding mechanic that turns gameplay into real-world benefits.

NFT Integration : The "Cat ID Paws Friends" collection adds depth to the game, allowing players to own, trade, and interact with exclusive assets.

Tokenized Economy : Players earn BSC tokens, creating a seamless link between gaming and financial incentives.

Built on TON : The TON network ensures scalability and security for a smooth, reliable user experience. Supporting the BSC Ecosystem : PAWS contributes to the growth of Binance Smart Chain by fostering an active, tokenized gaming community.



Reimagining Gaming Together: PAWS and

The listing of PAWS on is a shared step forward in redefining blockchain gaming. For PAWS, this partnership provides a platform to showcase its unique Swipe-to-Earn concept and NFT-driven ecosystem to a global audience. For the addition of PAWS aligns with its commitment to supporting innovative projects that combine fun and financial inclusion.

This collaboration highlights the growing role of blockchain gaming in driving user engagement, financial accessibility, and ecosystem growth. Together, PAWS and aim to transform the gaming experience, making it more interactive, rewarding, and inclusive for players worldwide.

Explore the PAWS Ecosystem

Dive into the world of Catid Paws and discover its innovative features:



Website :

Blockchain Browser : BSC Explorer CoinMarketCap : Catid Paws on CMC



About

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Start trading PAWS/USDT on today and be part of a movement that's reshaping the future of blockchain gaming!

Website :

Follow Us : @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Reminder : Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Please trade responsibly and conduct thorough research.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

...

PAWS

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at