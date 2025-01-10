Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Net Product Revenues, Pipeline Advancements And Upcoming Milestones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Preliminary unaudited net revenues from global sales of IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) of approximately $42 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and approximately $130 million for the full year of 2024 --

-- On track to report topline data from global Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in acquired hypothalamic obesity in the first half of 2025 --

-- Completed enrollment in supplemental Japanese cohort of Phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in acquired hypothalamic obesity --

-- Completed enrollment in two substudies in Phase 3 EMANATE trial of setmelanotide in genetically-caused MC4R pathway diseases --

-- Plan to initiate new Phase 2 trial exploring setmelanotide in Prader-Willi syndrome --

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients living with rare neuroendocrine diseases, today announced preliminary unaudited net revenues from global sales of IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, pipeline advancement updates and upcoming milestones.

“Rhythm enters 2025 poised for the next level of growth. Over the past two years, we have established the commercial viability of our rare MC4R pathway diseases franchise by demonstrating steady continued growth in an increasing number of countries, and this year we are looking forward to a series of readouts from our robust clinical development pipeline,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rhythm.“Our Phase 3 trial in acquired hypothalamic obesity (HO) remains on track, and we completed enrollment in the supplemental 12-patient Japanese cohort which will form the basis for a Japanese regulatory filing and the significant opportunity to treat hypothalamic obesity there. We are set to begin our congenital HO substudy with the potential to further expand the opportunity related to injury to and or failure of the hypothalamus to develop. These indications represent significant unmet medical needs and potentially transformative opportunities for Rhythm.”

Dr. Meeker continued,“We have completed enrollment of what we believe to be the two most promising substudies in the Phase 3 EMANATE trial. Based on the unmet need and severity of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and learnings from our initial study, we plan to initiate an exploratory Phase 2 study with higher doses of setmelanotide over a longer duration of 6 months. As we previously indicated, 2024 was a year of execution and we expect 2025 will be a year of readouts.”

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Net Product Revenues

Based on preliminary unaudited financial information, Rhythm expects net revenues from global sales of IMCIVREE to be approximately $42 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 26% percent on a sequential basis from the third quarter of 2024. Net revenues for the full year of 2024 are expected to be approximately $130 million, compared to $77.4 million for the full year of 2023. The sequential quarter over quarter increase was due to growth in reimbursed patients on therapy and inventory growth in the United States. U.S. sales of IMCIVREE contributed approximately 74% of fourth quarter preliminary unaudited net product revenues and approximately 73% of full-year 2024 revenues. The Company plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results in late February 2025.

Pipeline Advancement and Upcoming Milestones

Setmelanotide

Acquired Hypothalamic Obesity (HO)



The Company is on track to report topline data from the pivotal, 120-patient cohorts of its global, Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in acquired HO in the first half of 2025. Rhythm has completed enrollment in its supplemental, 12-patient Japanese cohort of the global Phase 3 trial evaluating setmelanotide in acquired HO. Data from this supplemental cohort will serve as the basis for a regulatory submission in Japan.

Congenital HO

Rhythm anticipates enrolling the first patients with congenital HO in a 34-week substudy of the ongoing global Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of 2025. This substudy is independent from the pivotal Phase 3 trial in acquired hypothalamic obesity.



Genetically Caused MC4R Pathway Diseases

Rhythm completed enrollment in the Phase 3 EMANATE trial, which is comprised of four substudies: SH2B1 (n=121); POMC and/or PCSK1 (n=79); SRC1 (n=73); and LEPR (n=23). The four-substudy design of this trial allows for independent data readouts and potential registration for each genetic cohort. The primary endpoint for each substudy is the difference in mean percent change in BMI from baseline to 52 weeks in setmelanotide arm compared to placebo arm. The Company anticipates reporting topline data from the Phase 3 EMANATE trial in the first half of 2026.



Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)



Today, Rhythm announced it plans to initiate a new, 26-week, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating setmelanotide for treatment of PWS in the first quarter of 2025. Rhythm plans to enroll up to 20 patients with PWS and obesity aged 6 to 65 years old. Patients will be dose escalated to 5 mg/day, as tolerated. The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability. Key secondary endpoints will assess weight, hyperphagia, behavior and pharmacokinetics. This trial will be conducted at a single site in the United States.

PWS is a rare genetic disorder that results in a number of physical, mental and behavioral problems. A key feature of PWS is a constant sense of hunger that usually begins at about 2 years of age. PWS is estimated to affect approximately 400,000 people worldwide and approximately 20,000 people in the United States. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of PWS that effectively reduce extreme hyperphagia or address low energy expenditure.



Bivamelagon (LB54640)

Rhythm is on track to complete enrollment in the Phase 2 trial evaluating bivamelagon, an oral MC4R agonist, in acquired HO in the first quarter of 2025.



RM-718

Following acceptance of a protocol amendment, Rhythm expects to begin dosing patients with acquired HO in Part C of the Phase 1 trial evaluating RM-718, a weekly MC4R agonist, in the first quarter of 2025. The Company plans to enroll up to 30 patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity for 16 weeks in Part C of this Phase 1 trial.



About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with rare neuroendocrine diseases. Rhythm's lead asset, IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide), an MC4R agonist designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with syndromic or monogenic obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or genetically confirmed pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), deficiency or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency. Both the European Commission (EC) and the UK's Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have authorized setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed BBS or genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic POMC, including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic LEPR deficiency in adults and children 2 years of age and above. Additionally, Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare diseases, as well as investigational MC4R agonists LB54640 and RM-718, and a preclinical suite of small molecules for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm's headquarters is in Boston, MA.

