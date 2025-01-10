Cholera Vaccination Campaign Commences In Rubkona As Part Of Efforts To Address And Control The Ongoing Outbreak

(MENAFN- APO Group)

A campaign aimed at vaccinating over 300 000 people against cholera has commenced in the county of Rubkona, Unity State in a vital step to curb the ongoing outbreak, bringing the total number of counties where the vaccination campaign has been conducted nationwide to four.

Rubkona County is one of the 31 hotspot areas experiencing cholera outbreak accounting for 50 percent of reported cases. The South Sudan Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, MSF and various other partners has initiated this campaign to protect vulnerable populations from the severe diarrheal disease.

To enhance the response efforts, a high-level delegation led by H.E. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol; Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan for Service Cluster visited Rubkona County in Unity State this week to observe the ongoing efforts to address the cholera outbreak and launch the vaccination campaign.

Vice President Akol, during his keynote address at the launch of a cholera vaccination campaign, emphasized the government's commitment to fully combat the outbreak and ensure effective measures are implemented to stop the spread of the disease.“We thank the Ministry of Health and the partners for their unwavering commitment to curb the cholera outbreak” said Vice President Akol“the roll out of the cholera vaccine nationwide is part of the broader government efforts aimed at combating the cholera outbreak and save lives.”

The launch ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Health, Honorable Yolanda Awel Deng Juach, the Governor of Unity State and representatives from various UN agencies such as the Humanitarian Coordinator's Office, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other partners.

H.E. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol underscored government efforts in delivering healthcare, clean water provision, and hygiene promotion in all the affected locations to curb the outbreak.



The Minister of Health, Yolanda Awel Deng, called on all health sector stakeholders to enhance their efforts and provide essential support by timely implementing effective preventive measures under the leadership of the government.“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our healthcare workers on the frontlines, who are dedicated to caring for cholera patients and curbing the transmission.” Said Honorable Deng“The vaccine we are introducing today is lifesaving, and I encourage the community to get vaccinated and adhere to all precautionary measures to minimize the risk of contracting cholera.”

Dr Jetri Regmi, Technical Officer for Health Expertise and Operations and the WHO OIC echoed similar sentiments,“The ongoing humanitarian crises including flooding and cholera outbreaks in South Sudan has placed a huge burden on the health system and all stakeholders should remain steadfast in their efforts to manage the outbreak,“the oral cholera vaccination campaigns serve as a protective measure for vulnerable populations, it is one of the tools in our health interventions tool boxes that will pave way for sustainable health outcome.”

South Sudan declared cholera outbreak in October 2024. As of 7 January 2025, more than 17 581 cases have been reported nationwide, with a case fatality rate of 1.5%.

With support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, over 1.3 million doses of vaccines have been secured to tackle the cholera outbreak in hotspots nationwide. The vaccination campaign in Juba started on 8 January and will run for seven days.

