Yemen Condemns Houthi War Crimes In Al-Bayda Governorate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni strongly condemned on Friday Houthi militias' war crimes against innocent civilians in Al-Bayda Governorate, which resulted in the death and injury of 13 civilians, including three women.

Yemeni of Human Rights said in a statement that the Houthi militias committed a cowardly and deliberate act, targeting innocent civilians in the village of Al-Hanka and Al-Masoud tribe in the Qayfa area of Al-Bayda Governorate using explosive drones and tanks.

The statement added that the Houthi militias prevented the from being treated, destroyed a number of homes and places of worship, and displaced hundreds of families after imposing a stifling siege on the residents of Al-Hanka village.

It pointed out that the militias sent huge military reinforcements led by tanks and a large number of military crews carrying dozens of heavily armed Houthi elements and launched an arrest campaign that targeted a number of residents amid false accusations.

It pointed out that Houthi crimes, including premeditated murder, siege, forced displacement, shelling and bombing of homes and places of worship, are a flagrant violation of Geneva Conventions, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Ministry called on the United Nations, the Security Council and the international community to take a firm and immediate act to stop these serious violations, stressing the need to classify the Houthi militias as a global terrorist organization.

Al-Masoud tribes' area in Al-Bayda Governorate in central Yemen witnessed a military escalation by the Houthi militias, which have mobilized dozens of military crews, vehicles, and mechanisms, as well as hundreds of armed men, to besiege the village of Al-Hanka in order to pursue opponents of its authority. (end)

